Snowfall is running well above normal so far this winter.

Winter Snowfall

Our most recent snowstorm brought several inches of snowfall to Minnesota and Iowa, adding even more to what's been an above average season for snowfall. As of January 20, both Rochester and Mason City have seen several inches of snowfall more than what's is typically seen so far into the winter season. Here's a breakdown of the numbers:

Rochester:

This Winter - 35.2"

Last Winter - 18.3"

Average - 25.3"

Mason City:

This Winter - 27.9"

Last Winter - 15.7"

Average - 19.9"

Austin:

This Winter - 25.6"

Last Winter - 18.5"

Average - 18.5"

Albert Lea:

This Winter - 25.1"

Last Winter - 10.2"

Average - 16.5"

