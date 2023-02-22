 Skip to main content
...Second round of heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain...

.This early afternoon the heavy snowband that moved into the
region from the south is along I-90. Visibilities have been less
than 1 mile at times under the heaviest band. HREF guidance remains
consistent keeping the higher accumulating rates along this
corridor through the afternoon, but the signal for 1 inch rates
have weakened. Heading into the evening the snowfall is
anticipated to spread further northward and fill across northeast
Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Strong winds gusting up to 40 mph
combined with the falling snow could lead to whiteout conditions
especially in open areas. Sleet and freezing rain have been
reported for locations in far southwest Wisconsin through central
Iowa. Ice accumulations near 1/4 of an inch are still possible for
locations south of highway 18. This will be a HIGHLY impactful
winter storm with travel severely affected at times.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of 9 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

Snow storm closing multiple Olmsted Medical Center clinics

Olmsted Medical Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted Medical Center says the snow storm is effecting several of its clinics on Wednesday and Thursday.

We will post additional updates or changes to our website (https://www.olmmed.org/closings/) and our Facebook page as soon as they become available.

The following Branch Clinic closed at noon on Wednesday.

Preston Clinic

CLOSING EARLY on February 22:

The following Branch Clinics will be closing at 3 pm on Wednesday:

Byron Clinic

Cannon Falls Clinic

Chatfield Clinic

Lake City Clinic

Pine Island Clinic

Plainview Clinic

Spring Valley Clinic

St. Charles Clinic

Stewartville Clinic

The Pine Island Pharmacy inside the Pine Island Clinic will close at 3:00 PM.

FastCare North, FastCare South, Acute Care at the Northwest Clinic, and the Miracle Mile Clinic in Rochester close at 5 pm.

The following Branch Clinics will be opening at 10 am Thursday with only be limited laboratory services available:

Byron Clinic

Chatfield Clinic

Lake City Clinic

Pine Island Clinic

Plainview Clinic

St. Charles Clinic

Stewartville Clinic

The Pine Island Pharmacy inside the Pine Island Clinic will open at 10:00 AM.

CLOSED on Thursday:

Cannon Falls Clinic

Spring Valley Clinic

Preston Clinic

All tactical athlete classes held between 5:30–10:00 AM at SMAP have been canceled.

OPENING WITH NORMAL HOURS on Thursday:

FastCare North, FastCare South, and Acute Care at the Northwest Clinic in Rochester will open at their usual time.

Opening and closing schedules have not changed for Rochester Northwest Clinic and Rochester Southeast Clinic.  The hospital will remain open on their usual schedule.  Hours for all locations can be found at https://www.olmmed.org/locations-hours/.

For patients who need medical care, the Emergency department is open 24/7.  On-Demand Virtual Care is also available from 5 – 9 pm PM Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.  Information about On-Demand can be found at https://www.olmmed.org/on-demand/.

Olmsted Medical Center says it will post additional updates or changes to its website (https://www.olmmed.org/closings/) and Facebook page as soon as they become available.

