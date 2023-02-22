Snow storm closing multiple Olmsted Medical Center clinics

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted Medical Center says the snow storm is effecting several of its clinics on Wednesday and Thursday.
We will post additional updates or changes to our website (https://www.olmmed.org/closings/) and our Facebook page as soon as they become available.
The following Branch Clinic closed at noon on Wednesday.
Preston Clinic
CLOSING EARLY on February 22:
The following Branch Clinics will be closing at 3 pm on Wednesday:
Byron Clinic
Cannon Falls Clinic
Chatfield Clinic
Lake City Clinic
Pine Island Clinic
Plainview Clinic
Spring Valley Clinic
St. Charles Clinic
Stewartville Clinic
The Pine Island Pharmacy inside the Pine Island Clinic will close at 3:00 PM.
FastCare North, FastCare South, Acute Care at the Northwest Clinic, and the Miracle Mile Clinic in Rochester close at 5 pm.
The following Branch Clinics will be opening at 10 am Thursday with only be limited laboratory services available:
Byron Clinic
Chatfield Clinic
Lake City Clinic
Pine Island Clinic
Plainview Clinic
St. Charles Clinic
Stewartville Clinic
The Pine Island Pharmacy inside the Pine Island Clinic will open at 10:00 AM.
CLOSED on Thursday:
Cannon Falls Clinic
Spring Valley Clinic
Preston Clinic
All tactical athlete classes held between 5:30–10:00 AM at SMAP have been canceled.
OPENING WITH NORMAL HOURS on Thursday:
FastCare North, FastCare South, and Acute Care at the Northwest Clinic in Rochester will open at their usual time.
Opening and closing schedules have not changed for Rochester Northwest Clinic and Rochester Southeast Clinic. The hospital will remain open on their usual schedule. Hours for all locations can be found at https://www.olmmed.org/locations-hours/.
For patients who need medical care, the Emergency department is open 24/7. On-Demand Virtual Care is also available from 5 – 9 pm PM Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Information about On-Demand can be found at https://www.olmmed.org/on-demand/.
