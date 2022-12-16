SNOW REPORTS: Totals snowfall from the past few days

A long duration snowstorm affected the region, bringing multiple rounds for snowfall. Here's a look at some of the totals.
*NOTE: If you do not see your city/town listed, you can email a snow report to weather@kimt.com and we will add it to the list.
Zumbro Falls, MN - 8.9"
Hayfield, MN - 8.2"
Winona, MN - 6.5"
Rochester, MN - 5.7"
Chatfield, MN - 5.0"
Wykoff, MN - 4.9"
Mound Prarie, MN - 4.7"
Hokah, MN - 4.7"
Caledonia, MN - 3.9"
Decorah, IA - 3.6"
Nashua, IA - 3.5"
Waltham, MN - 3.3"
Charles City, IA - 3.0"
Forest City, IA - 3.0"
Mabel, MN - 2.7"
Austin, MN - 2.3"
St. Ansgar, IA - 2.2"
Mason City, IA - 2.0"