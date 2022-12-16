 Skip to main content
...Light Snow and Blowing Snow Persist into this Evening,
Primarily Over Northern Iowa...

.Light snow continues this afternoon with areas of blowing snow.
Visibilities in snow and blowing snow have been reduced to one mile
or less at times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Light snow. Additional snow accumulations of less than
one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Far North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. New snow and blowing
snow will reduce visibility at times into tonight keeping
hazardous road conditions into this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

SNOW REPORTS: Totals snowfall from the past few days

  • 0
3 Day Snowfall Totals

A long duration snowstorm affected the region, bringing multiple rounds for snowfall. Here's a look at some of the totals.

*NOTE: If you do not see your city/town listed, you can email a snow report to weather@kimt.com and we will add it to the list.

Zumbro Falls, MN - 8.9"

Hayfield, MN - 8.2"

Winona, MN - 6.5"

Rochester, MN - 5.7"

Chatfield, MN - 5.0"

Wykoff, MN - 4.9"

Mound Prarie, MN - 4.7"

Hokah, MN - 4.7"

Caledonia, MN - 3.9"

Decorah, IA - 3.6"

Nashua, IA - 3.5"

Waltham, MN - 3.3"

Charles City, IA - 3.0"

Forest City, IA - 3.0"

Mabel, MN - 2.7"

Austin, MN - 2.3"

St. Ansgar, IA - 2.2"

Mason City, IA - 2.0"

