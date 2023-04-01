SNOW REPORTS: Snowfall totals for Friday, Saturday morning

A strong spring storm brought a mixture of weather threats including severe storms, heavy snow for some, and blustery winds. By the time most of us were waking up, the storm had moved on and the sun was shining. Here is a look at some snowfall totals across the area.
*NOTE: If you do not see your city/town listed, you can email a snow report to weather@kimt.com and we will add it to the list.
MSP Airport - 8.5"
Pleasant Grove - 6.0"
Kasson - 5.3"
Zumbrota - 5.0"
Ellendale - 4.6"
Owatonna - 4.0"
Austin - 3.1"
Rochester - 3.0"
Albert Lea - 2.3"
Fillmore - 1.7"
Lanesboro - 0.5"
New Hampton - 0.3"
La Crosse - Trace
Nora Springs - Trace