Snow is expected to return this evening and overnight.

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Band of Heavy Snow Expected Tonight into Monday Morning...

.A very complex winter storm system impacts the region this
afternoon through Monday morning. Through Noon, temperatures have
fallen to freezing or below from around Rochester to west of
Charles City with light precipitation with freezing drizzle or
light snow. Although the observations are reporting freezing
drizzle, due to the warm pavement temperatures, pavement is likely
"wet". Farther east, temperatures are milder in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Here at the NWS on a ridgetop, at noon we were 34
degrees with sleet.

This afternoon, the snow will change to snow and increase in
intensity. During the nighttime hours, east of the Mississippi
River where snowfall rates in the heavy snow band will likely
exceed an inch per hour.

Data this morning continues to show good agreement with the heavy
snow east of the Mississippi River, especially from Taylor through
Clark, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau, parts of La Crossse and Vernon
counties and parts of Richland counties. Total snow amounts will
vary widely over short distances depending on how early the rain
changes to snow and where the band of snow sets up. Highest
amounts of 6 to 12 inches should fall in this north to south band
through Monday morning. Travel tonight and into Monday will be
significant hampered and some roads may be impassable until
plowed.

In addition, strong winds of 35 to 45 mph will further reduce
visibilities during the times of heavier snow and a mix of
freezing rain is possible north of Highway 10 in central
Wisconsin this evening before transitioning to all snow.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads will initially be wet with limited
impacts until the roads are snow covered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.

&&

Snow is expected to return this evening and overnight.

  • Updated
  • 0

We're tracking a mess of weather coming in for this evening and tonight. Winter Weather Advisories are in place, with Winter Storm Warnings further to the east where heavier snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 1-4" will be possible, with potential for locally higher amounts. It will also be quite windy, which will make for hazardous driving conditions overnight. Pay close attention to the forecast as any subtle shift could mean more snow for us. Snow will shift into Wisconsin overnight, but winds will cause for some blowing snow and poor conditions into Monday Morning. Conditions will improve on Monday as temperatures warm into the 40s, and much nicer weather is in store on Tuesday with sunshine and highs back in the 50s.

Advisory from the National Weather Service...

...Band of Heavy Snow Expected Tonight into Monday Morning...

.A very complex winter storm system impacts the region this
afternoon through Monday morning. Snow develops this afternoon and
increases in intensity overnight along and east of the Mississippi
River where snowfall rates will likely exceed an inch per hour.
Initial snowfall accumulations this afternoon will be tempered by
melting, but as the sun sets and temperatures fall, rapid snow
accumulation is expected. Total snow amounts will vary widely over
short distances, but the highest amounts of 6 to 12 inches should
fall along a north to south band from southwest into central
Wisconsin by Monday morning. Travel tonight and into Monday will
be significant hampered and some roads may be impassable until
plowed.

In addition, strong winds of 35 to 45 mph will further reduce
visibilities during the times of heavier snow and a mix of
freezing rain is possible north of Highway 10 in central Wisconsin
this evening before transitioning to all snow.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 1 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.

Recommended for you