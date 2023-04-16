Snow is expected to return this evening and overnight.

Weather Alert

...Band of Heavy Snow Expected Tonight into Monday Morning... .A very complex winter storm system impacts the region this afternoon through Monday morning. Through Noon, temperatures have fallen to freezing or below from around Rochester to west of Charles City with light precipitation with freezing drizzle or light snow. Although the observations are reporting freezing drizzle, due to the warm pavement temperatures, pavement is likely "wet". Farther east, temperatures are milder in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Here at the NWS on a ridgetop, at noon we were 34 degrees with sleet. This afternoon, the snow will change to snow and increase in intensity. During the nighttime hours, east of the Mississippi River where snowfall rates in the heavy snow band will likely exceed an inch per hour. Data this morning continues to show good agreement with the heavy snow east of the Mississippi River, especially from Taylor through Clark, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau, parts of La Crossse and Vernon counties and parts of Richland counties. Total snow amounts will vary widely over short distances depending on how early the rain changes to snow and where the band of snow sets up. Highest amounts of 6 to 12 inches should fall in this north to south band through Monday morning. Travel tonight and into Monday will be significant hampered and some roads may be impassable until plowed. In addition, strong winds of 35 to 45 mph will further reduce visibilities during the times of heavier snow and a mix of freezing rain is possible north of Highway 10 in central Wisconsin this evening before transitioning to all snow. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads will initially be wet with limited impacts until the roads are snow covered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Visit 511mn.org for road conditions. &&