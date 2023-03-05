Winter Weather Advisories have been issued north of the area for some snow accumulation of one to three inches. This will make roads slippery through the evening and overnight hours. Some parts of southern Minnesota will see slushy snow accumulations of a trace to two inches, with rain expected mainly across North Iowa. It's possible that some of us will hear a few rumbles of thunder even. It remains possible that the snow could trend a bit further south this evening and impact more of us. Continue to monitor the forecast for updates through this evening and tonight.
Snow accumulation expected north of I-90 tonight
- By Aaron White
- Updated
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
