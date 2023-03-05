Snow accumulation expected north of I-90 tonight

Weather Alert

...Wet Accumulating Snow Tonight... .Rain or snow will develop late this afternoon or evening, transitioning to snow, with the highest impact period expected from this evening into early Monday morning. The highest totals are still expected near and north of Interstate 94 with lighter totals south into the Interstate 90 corridor where more rain or mixed precipitation may occur. Rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be possible for a few hours this evening, especially north of Interstate 94, resulting in quick accumulations on roads and slick, difficult travel. Light mixed precipitation could persist into Monday along with gusty winds. Although most of the accumulating snow will be done by sunrise, some travel impacts for the Monday morning commute are possible. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&