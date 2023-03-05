 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wet Accumulating Snow Tonight...

.Rain or snow will develop late this afternoon or evening,
transitioning to snow, with the highest impact period expected
from this evening into early Monday morning. The highest totals
are still expected near and north of Interstate 94 with lighter
totals south into the Interstate 90 corridor where more rain or
mixed precipitation may occur.

Rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be possible for a few hours
this evening, especially north of Interstate 94, resulting in
quick accumulations on roads and slick, difficult travel. Light
mixed precipitation could persist into Monday along with gusty
winds. Although most of the accumulating snow will be done by
sunrise, some travel impacts for the Monday morning commute are
possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Snow accumulation expected north of I-90 tonight

  • Updated
  • 0
Winter Weather Advisory

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued north of the area for some snow accumulation of one to three inches. This will make roads slippery through the evening and overnight hours. Some parts of southern Minnesota will see slushy snow accumulations of a trace to two inches, with rain expected mainly across North Iowa. It's possible that some of us will hear a few rumbles of thunder even. It remains possible that the snow could trend a bit further south this evening and impact more of us. Continue to monitor the forecast for updates through this evening and tonight.

