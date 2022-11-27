"S'mores & Santa" at Sargent's on 2nd

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The search is over. We've finally found Santa Claus. He was hanging out at the "S'mores & Santa" event that happened today at a garden center. Sargent's on 2nd was trying to spread some Christmas cheer to families by offering them the opportunity to decorate some cookies, take a seat on Santa's lap, dig into some s'mores, and listen to Kriss Kringle read some Christmas stories. Nick Sargent, a co-owner of Sargent's Gardens, said Christmas is all about loved ones coming together.
“To me, like everyone, Christmas is about family and friends and the people that are really special to you. Bei-encompassing in that is, you know, the smell of fresh greens, fresh Christmas trees, decorations, ornaments, and it’s a time to relax after what feels like a very busy, hectic year and just enjoy the people around you," Sargent said.
If you're interested in meeting the legend himself, Sargent's on 2nd will bring back the event on December 3rd and December 4th.