...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH 8 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Wednesday through 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...light wind, warm temperatures, and sunny
conditions will combine with small amounts of wildfire smoke from
Canada to produce high concentrations of surface level ozone.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

"Smooth Summer Nights" event series begins

  Updated
  • 0

The four-night experience is happening at Sargent's North.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The four-night event series "Smooth Summer Nights" has begun at Sargent's North. That's the garden center located on 18th Avenue Northwest. It's sponsored by Merchants Bank. You can head over there and have some food provided by local food trucks. Tonight, the local band "Amateur" is playing. The other three nights will have different bands.

“Businesses should connect with their community because that’s-that’s who supports us, and so if that’s not a cyclical relationship…it’s not a long-term relationship. That’s a big part of sustainability," Ben Vaughn, the marketing manager for Sargent's, said.

"Smooth Summer Nights" first started at Sargent's North back in the summer of last year. If you'd like to know when the rest of those free-to-attend events are, click here.

