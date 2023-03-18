"Smoak BBQ" hosts cornhole tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a cornhole tournament at Smoak BBQ today. There were 16 teams, each made up of two people, in the bracket this year. Teams had to lose twice in order to get knocked out. There were three bands that played there, including Nancy Tobiason-Kramer. One of the reasons they held it was to give athletes of all kinds a chance to do something fun in the middle of March.
“You get the thought in your head that an athlete, you know, plays football, plays basketball. You can do anything. Athletes are-they bowl, they play darts, they play pool, they play cornhole. They do everything," Brian Lang, Smoak BBQ's regional manager, said.
Smoak BBQ plans to host another cornhole tournament in the fall with league play in the spring, summer and fall.