Smoak BBQ benefits from participating in "Rochester Restaurant Week"

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Smoak BBQ's participation in the first ever "Rochester Restaurant Week" helped them tremendously. The middle of January is typically a slower time of the year for the restaurant. "Rochester Restaurant Week" helped them boost their sales quite a bit and showcase more of their menu items. Jon Buck, one of the owners of Smoak BBQ, said small businesses are more hands-on than the bigger ones.
“We tend to put our blood, sweat, and tears into everything that we do, and we really try to provide an unique experience that you can only get here," Buck said.
If you're interested, Smoak BBQ is going to have a bean bags tournament on Saint Patrick's Day weekend. It'll be tented and heated and feature live music.