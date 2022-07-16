SMART Transit hosts Bus Roadeo at Riverland Community College

AUSTIN, Minn.- From cowboys to cowgirls rodeos are for everyone including bus drivers. On Saturday a group of drivers representing multiple different companies took a break from driving for their job to driving for fun in the Bus Roadeo.
For 35 years Minnesota bus drivers have been participating in Bus Roadeo.
"We have drivers all over the state coming here to compete against each other in obstacle course and pre-trip inspection," says SMART Transit General Manager.
Each year, SMART Transit hosts the event to highlight public transportation and what drivers do in The North Star State. This year more than 30 people participated in the Bus Roadeo representing nearly 20 transit companies including Stacy Stanek.
"You learn so many new skills everyday. You meet wonderful people. It's just a good time," says Stanek.
The roadeo also gives drivers the chance to network and put their skills to the test including knowing how to do wheel check securement.
"There's about eight different things that every driver has to do when they help passengers with disabilities board the bus. Among those are greeting and safely doing the four point securement and making sure there's no opportunity for passengers with disabilities to be injured while they're riding the buses," says Rochester Public Transit Communications Coordinator Nick Lemmer.
The roadeo wrapped up Saturday with a banquet dinner and awards ceremony. The top three drivers will receive an award including the "Driver of the Year" award.
One of the winners will be going to Oklahoma City for the the National Community Transportation competition next year.