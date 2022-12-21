SMART Transit cutting back on bus service Thursday and Friday

AUSTIN, Minn. – SMART Transit is adjusting services on Thursday and Friday due to the anticipated severe winter storm.
The Austin-based bus company says it will close at 5 pm on Thursday, shutting down all bus services and dispatch, the Thursday O/N Austin Work Rout will run at the driver’s discretion, and there will be no Austin/Albert Lea shuttle service on Thursday.
On Friday, SMART buses will operated from 7 am to 5 pm with no out-of-town service in any county. The Friday O/N Austin Work Route will be canceled and buses will operate only on plowed roads in town. SMART Transit says the dialysis shuttle on Friday will operate during dialysis time only, with one trip to Albert Lea and one back to Austin and no early or late shuttle.
Any questions about SMART Transit service can be directed to 855-762-7821.