"SMART" surpasses two million rides

MINNESOTA-A public transit agency is celebrating a big accomplishment. SMART, also known as Southern Minnesota Area Rural Transit, has provided its 2,000,000th ride. SMART gave its 1,000,000th ride back in October of 2018. They likely would've given their 2,000,000th ride sooner if it wasn't for the COVID-19 Pandemic limiting ridership for several months. Kirk Kuchera, the general transit manager for SMART, said he's proud of the important work the service provides.
“The work is extremely rewarding. It’s-it’s crucial to the communities, and, of course, the relationships with our passengers that we form is-is pretty amazing," Kuchera said.
SMART will be giving out specially-designed magnets to passengers all next week to celebrate the milestone. SMART started back in January of 2014. It serves four counties: Freeborn, Mower, Steele and Waseca.