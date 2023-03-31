"SMART" surpasses two million rides

Weather Alert

...Potent Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow and Strong Winds Overnight... .A potent storm moving across southern and eastern Wisconsin will bring impactful winter weather to parts of the area overnight. Rain will transition to snow toward midnight and continue overnight before diminishing around sunrise. This snow will be heavy at times, especially north of Interstate 90 where rates could exceed an inch per hour in parts of southeast Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. Farther north, across north-central Wisconsin, rates up to 2 inches an hour will be possible overnight. Rates this high will cause rapid accumulations to occur and with the heavy, wet nature of the snow, power outages and tree damage could occur. The highest totals of 6 inches or more will be possible for portions of southeast Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin. Amounts up to 10 inches could occur over portions of Taylor County in north-central Wisconsin. Farther south, snow totals up to 3 inches will be possible. In addition northwest winds will increase tonight, gusting from 35 to 45 mph. Visibilities will be further reduced in the falling snow, with some drifting mostly in open areas. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Rain will transition to snow toward midnight and continue overnight before diminishing around sunrise. The highest snow totals of 6 inches or more will be possible for portions of southeast Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin. Amounts up to 10 inches could occur over portions of Taylor County in north- central Wisconsin. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause some blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and north central and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&