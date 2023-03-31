SMART hits two million riders in just five years

AUSTIN, Minn. – A milestone in public transportation has been reached in southern Minnesota.
SMART (Southern Minnesota Rural Area Transit) says it has provided its two millionth ride.
Born out of a consolidation of smaller agencies, SMART says it hit the one million ride mark in October 2018 and likely would have reached two million sooner without the COVID pandemic limiting ridership for several months.
Starting April 3, SMART drivers will be handing out specially designed magnets to passengers in Freeborn, Mower, Steele, and Wasceca counties to commemorate the milestone.