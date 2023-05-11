Slow moving showers and storms brought torrential rainfall to the area

Slow moving showers and thunderstorms hit parts of the area today, dumping several inches of rain in many locations. Some of the highest totals came from Osage, IA and New Richland, MN. Here are some of the preliminary rainfall totals so far.
New Richland, MN - 6.50"
Osage, IA - 3.23" (Radar estimates show over 4" in spots)
Austin, MN - 2.00"
Hartland, MN - 1.32"
Rochester, MN - 1.27"
Owatonna, MN - 1.24"
Albert Lea, MN - 1.09"
Waseca, MN - 0.83"
Dodge Center, MN - 0.75"
Forest City, IA - 0.70"
Faribault, MN - 0.70"
Mason City, IA - 0.55"
Fairmont, MN - 0.43"
Algona, IA - 0.32"
Fort Dodge, IA - 0.28"
If you have a report for your city or town, please email it to weather@kimt.com, and we will add it to our list.