SkyWest Airlines is ending flights out of Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – SkyWest is ending its flights out of Mason City and 28 other communities.
In a 90 day Notice of Intent to the U.S. Department of Transportation, SkyWest cites ongoing pilot staffing shortages as the reason for ending service.
“We will be working closely with SkyWest and the DOT in the coming months to help ensure a smooth transition for customers,” says Mason City Municipal Airport Manager David Sims. He says customers should be aware there will be no immediate changes to flight schedules as a replacement carrier is sought.
SkyWest Airlines signed a three-year Essential Air Service Contract with the U.S. Department of Transportation and started flying out of Mason City in March 2021.
The airline is also ending flights out of the airports in Fort Dodge and Sioux city.