Skywalk frame arrives in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you've driven by the south parking lot of Southbridge Mall recently, you may have noticed a large object.
A frame that is part of the Skywalk that will connect Music Man Square with the soon to-be constructed Hyatt Place Hotel was officially unloaded on Friday.
Music Man Square director Nick Whitehurst is thrilled about this next step for the River City Renaissance project.
"We were giving tours and happened to notice that there's this big structure outside. That's the Skywalk! We're very excited to be a part of that project and to have the Skywalk connecting us to that potential hotel."
The arrival of the structure comes as the Square's visitor season gets underway, and a little over a month before the planned groundbreaking of the hotel.