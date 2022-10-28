Skylight installation to close Rochester Public Library for one day

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Installation of a new skylight will close the Rochester Public Library on Monday.
“As expected, we are having to close for the install of the new skylight for the same concerns we had during the removal of the old one,” says Library Director Karen Lemke. “While we never like to close, we still need to ensure customers can safely enter and leave the building at all times.”
As crews put in the new skylights over the interior stairwells of the building, that will require the closure of a high traffic area needed to access the second floor of the library, which was also closed on October 17 for the skylight’s removal.
During the closure library staff will participate in “back of the house” work such as shelving, collection maintenance, reporting, and other labor-intensive projects. The outdoor book drop will remain open and holds on library materials will be available one additional day.
“We’re excited to see this re-roofing project move into its final phase and have been so lucky to have great communication with Merit along the way,” adds Lemke.
The Library is expected to reopen on Tuesday.