Six week abortion ban expected to pass in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa. - Iowa legislature should be passing an abortion bill restricting most abortion cases after six weeks of pregnancy.
The bill contains exceptions of abortion for rape, incest, fetal abnormalities, and physical medical emergencies.
During the special legislative session Tuesday night, Iowa democrats expressed the bill is being rushed by Republicans with too many unclear details in the piece of legislation.
"A substantial majority of Iowans want abortion to remain safe and legal and there is no emergency. If this is so urgent why didn't republicans file and run a bill during our regular session," said State Senator Janice Weiner.
Republicans believe the bill will protect unborn children of Iowa.
"So when a life is determined to be over when a life beat ends then why would a life not begin when a heartbeat is detected. Unless action is taken to end that heartbeat it is a human life that deserves to live and have the opportunity to reach his or her full potential," said State Senator Chris Cournoyer.