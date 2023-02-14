Six injured when truck strikes Amish buggy in Floyd County

COLWELL, Iowa – Six people were hurt when a pickup truck collided with an Amish horse and buggy in Floyd County Tuesday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 3:40 pm in the 3000 block of 140th Street. An eastbound 1998 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Jim Whitmarsh, 66 of Charles City, struck an eastbound buggy driven by Lavern Stauffer, 32 of Charles City, from behind. Stauffer and five passengers were ejected from the buggy.
Taken to Floyd County Medical Center for treatment of injuries were Lavern Stauffer, Teresa Stauffer, 27 of Charles City, three female children ages 6, 2, and less than one year old, and a four-year-old male child.
This accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Colwell Fire Department, Floyd Fire Department, AMR ambulance, and Chickasaw County EMS all assisted at the scene.