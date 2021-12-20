Six have been sentenced for Charles City meth bust

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Six of the eight people charged in a major Floyd County drug bust have now been sentenced.
Anna Marie Schmitz, Jason William Brunning, Russell William Vanbrocklin Jr., Kaitlin Caster, Jennifer May Johnson, Caleb Robert Green, William Channing Riley, and Robert Patrick Frazer were all arrested on various drug charges after the search of a home in the 700 block of 10th Avenue in Charles City on October 25, 2020. Law enforcement says 161.1 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs were found.
Schmitz, 46 of West Union, pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver and was sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation.
Brunning, 39 of Charles City, pleaded guilty to possession of meth-2nd offense and received two years of supervised probation.
Vanbrocklin Jr., 40 of Charles City, entered a guilty plea to possession of meth with intent to deliver and was sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation.
Caster, 20 of Charles City, pleaded guilty to possession of meth-1st offense and got one year of supervised probation and a $430 civil penalty.
Johnson, 43 of Charles City, pleaded not guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver but has a plea change hearing set for January 3, 2022, in Floyd County District Court.
Green, 28 of Nashua, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth and possession of meth-3rd offense. He failed to appear for his sentencing on November 8 and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Riley, 33 of Cedar Falls, pleaded guilty to possession of meth-2nd offense and was received two years of supervised probation.
Frazer, 25 of Charles City, pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver and was sentenced to three years of supervised probation.