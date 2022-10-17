A very cold air mass is in place across the Upper Midwest and is bringing some of the coldest air of the season thus far. Temperatures will be quite cold tonight as they dip into the lower 20s, and possibly upper teens for some. Factor in a light breeze and wind chill factors could briefly drop into the single digits Tuesday morning. Thankfully, sunshine and warmer weather is on the way as we progress through the workweek and into the weekend.
Single Digit Wind Chills Possible Tuesday Morning
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
