 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Single Digit Wind Chills Possible Tuesday Morning

  • 0
Low Wind Chills Tuesday AM

A very cold air mass is in place across the Upper Midwest and is bringing some of the coldest air of the season thus far. Temperatures will be quite cold tonight as they dip into the lower 20s, and possibly upper teens for some. Factor in a light breeze and wind chill factors could briefly drop into the single digits Tuesday morning. Thankfully, sunshine and warmer weather is on the way as we progress through the workweek and into the weekend.

Recommended for you