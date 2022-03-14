How is the pain at the pump impacting gas stations?

ROCHESTER, Minn.- High gas prices are bearing down on everyone, including the gas stations supplying us with fuel. One of the gas stations feeling the impacts is Sinclair Fuel Stop.
According to manager Saif Galaria, business has decreased since gas prices have increased. Galaria says he's seen sales drop 10-15 percent recently.
People are also cutting back and not coming into his shop to buy food and beverages. Galaria does plan to overcome these challenges.
"We're trying our best to sustain to get it going."
To overcome the challenges, Galaria looks at Gas Buddy to see where the cheapest gas is and supports local businesses to get everything back going.
He's also finding other ways to bring back customers.
"We have lowered a little bit in the price of gas just to draw them in. We're trying to match Costco or Fleet Farm, giving them a little more opportunity giving people the reason to stop here more."
Galaria hopes he can lower his gas prices within the next three-six months.