Simpson Road SE detour for construction to start Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Construction is scheduled to start Monday on Simpson Road SE between County Road 101 and Trunk Highway 52.
Olmsted County says the project consists of removing the existing pavement, widening the shoulders, and paving a new concrete surface. Construction will be done in close coordination with the adjacent County Road 101 reconstruction project, which consists of roadway reconstruction and a new roundabout.
A detour will be in place and lanes will be reduced at the Trunk Highway 52 interchange, but all ramps will remain open to traffic. Work is anticipated to be completed by November 1.