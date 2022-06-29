Silver Lake Pool to open Thursday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Silver Lake Pool will open for the season Thursday.
The Rochester Parks & Recreation Department says the main drain cover of the pool, which had been destroyed by vandalism, has now been replaced.
“We thank the community for their patience as we waited for and then installed this important piece of pool equipment,” says Recreation Supervisor Ben Boldt, “and we look forward to opening Silver Lake Pool for all to enjoy.”
Silver Lake Pool will be open for swimming from noon to 8 pm on Tuesday and Thursday and noon to 5 pm on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Lifeguards will be on duty.
Silver Lake Pool will also be open July 4 from noon to 5 pm.