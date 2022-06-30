Silver Lake Pool opens for the season

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The wait is over for Med City swimmers. After a several week delay, they're finally able to jump in the Silver Lake Pool.
The pool experienced a delayed opening because of vandalism. It was originally supposed to open right after Memorial Day.
The opening had to be postponed after the destruction of the pool's main drain. That drain is something needed for swimmers to be able to use the pool.
The Silver Lake Pool also had a delayed opening last summer when a pipe broke. A big turnout is expected there over the holiday weekend. Pool leaders are thankful to have both the Silver Lake and Soldier's Field Pools now open.
"With both pools being open, we should be fine for capacity. Capacity really only hits us when one pool is open. When both pools are open we have lots of space and lots of room for everybody," says Rochester Swim Club Ceo Autumn Kappes.
Kappes recommends anyone planning on using the Silver Lake Pool this weekend to bring a towel and come early if you're looking to avoid the crowds.