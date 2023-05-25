Silver Lake Park pool preps for increase in usage

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department released official schedules for city pools and beaches today, with one notable exception.
Soldiers Field Memorial Pool will remained closed this summer as renovations transform it into a new aquatics facility slated to open next year.
In the meantime, Silver Lake Park stands as the only open public pool in the Med City. Set to open on Saturday, June 3rd, Parks and Rec believes it can handle the increase in demand.
With Silver Lake being smaller than the Soldiers Field pool The department does see some potential difficulties when it comes to balancing activities usually spread between the two pools.
Ben Boldt, the city's recreation supervisor, says the department is working closely with the Rochester Swim Club, which manages events at Silver Lake, to avoid scheduling conflicts.
"We've been thoughtful working with the swim club," he said. "They've also been thoughtful about how to schedule [events] so that it doesn't create undue challenges. If we can spread those out appropriately, we'll have more space for the general community to come out and swim."
Boldt also recommends visiting the Foster-Arend and Cascade Lake beaches in the city opening this Saturday, though he advises swimmers to be cautious due to a lack of lifeguards on duty.
More info and updates on pool and beach availability can be found here.