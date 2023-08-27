Silver Creek Road NE closed Monday for culvert replacement

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A portion of Silver Creek Road NE will be closed to traffic on Monday.
Olmsted County Public Works says culvert replacement just west of County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 11 will close Silver Lake Road NE through 50th Avenue NE.
CSAH 11 will remain open to through traffic and residents will have access to their properties within the closure. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of Monday. No detour will be posted.
