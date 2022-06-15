'Significant' storm damage reported in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Significant storm damage has been reported to area farms in Caledonia Township.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says a fast-moving storm moved through around 11:47 am Wednesday and county dispatch received a call about a power line arcing on a tree on County Road 10 near Prairie Ridge Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they found a great deal of property damage in the area.
The damage included downed trees, power lines, barns, and various outbuildings being demolished and seemed to be isolated to the area between County Road 1 and County Road 10.
The Sheriff’s Office says the National Weather Service had a storm advisory in place at the time but no watches or warnings. Radar did not indicate funnel clouds in the area. No injuries have been reported. Residents in the affected area could be without power for an undetermined amount of time.
The Caledonia Police and Fire Department, the Houston County Highway Department, and multiple power companies helped deal with the storm damage.