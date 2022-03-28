Significant road construction project starts Thursday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Construction work at a Rochester intersection is going to cause traffic shutdowns all the way through November.
Rochester Public Transit says the engineering project on 4th Avenue SE at the intersection with 3rd STreet SW will start Thursday and work will continue through November 11.
The project will have the following impacts on traffic:
- 4th Ave SW will be completely closed from the north side of the 3rd St SW intersection to 4th St SW.
- 4th Ave SW from 2nd St SW to the Baldwin entrance will be changed to a two way road open only for Baldwin passenger drop off traffic and Harwick loading dock deliveries.
- 4th Ave SW north from 4th St SW will be closed to thru traffic, but will allow access to Med. Sci. dock for deliveries only.
- 3rd St SW east of 5th Ave SW will be closed to thru traffic, but will allow access to Baldwin loading dock for deliveries.
- The west sidewalk of 4th Ave will be completely closed starting on the north side of 3rd ST SW, routing pedestrian traffic to the east sidewalk.
- Sidewalk on the south side of 3rd St SW will be closed adjacent to work space, routing pedestrians to the north sidewalk at 5th Ave SW.
- The NW corner of 4th Ave SW and 3rd ST SW will have an 8' temporary pedestrian access route through the Baldwin courtyard to accommodate both bike and pedestrian traffic from 4th Ave SW to 3rd ST SW.
You can view Rochester's Interactive Construction Impact Map by clicking here.