Sign language storytime at SPARK

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Earlier today, an instructor put an inclusive spin on storytime at a children's museum. The kids listened to songs to blow off some steam. After that, they learned the signs for words and applied them to the stories. One of the goals of the storytime was to make it easier for hearing children to communicate with members of the deaf and hard of hearing community. Tracie Rieder, the instructor, said she was excited to be a part of this.
“I love being able to share my skills with younger generation and their parents, and I think it’s a useful tool for families. Not just that they might-if they pick it up and they love it, they might be able to use it someday when they come across a person who uses American Sign Language," Rieder said.
SPARK will be hosting a family yoga session on Wednesday starting at 1:00 p.m.