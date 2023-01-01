Sign language storytime at SPARK

 Skip to main content
...Freezing Rain And Snow Late Monday Into Tuesday...

.A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper
Midwest from later Monday into Tuesday. A mix of snow and
freezing rain is anticipated in parts of northwest and north
central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations
by Monday night and light snow lingering on Tuesday. Significant
uncertainty remains in the advisory area in terms of icing
accumulations, as a shift in the system could greatly alter ice
amounts. Travel impacts are likely during this time frame, in
addition to power outages.

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to two inches and ice accumulations of three tenths to one
half of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest into north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be very treacherous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Earlier today, an instructor put an inclusive spin on storytime at a children's museum.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Earlier today, an instructor put an inclusive spin on storytime at a children's museum. The kids listened to songs to blow off some steam. After that, they learned the signs for words and applied them to the stories. One of the goals of the storytime was to make it easier for hearing children to communicate with members of the deaf and hard of hearing community. Tracie Rieder, the instructor, said she was excited to be a part of this.

“I love being able to share my skills with younger generation and their parents, and I think it’s a useful tool for families. Not just that they might-if they pick it up and they love it, they might be able to use it someday when they come across a person who uses American Sign Language," Rieder said.

SPARK will be hosting a family yoga session on Wednesday starting at 1:00 p.m.

