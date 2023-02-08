Sierra club celebrates signing of 100 percent clean energy bill into law

ST. PAUL, MN - On Tuesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed a bill requiring utility companies to use 100 percent clean energy sources by the year 2040.
Minnesota joins a group of 21 other states which have made similar commitments.
Peter Wagenius, Legislative & Political Director of the Sierra Club North Star Chapter, who helped advocate for the bill, called this legislation 'historic'.
Wagenius says the bill "is crucial because once we have clean electricity, that is the linchpin that allows us to decarbonize other sectors of the economy."
Wagenius spoke about how he foresees this bill helping Minensota economically, with a focus on job creation and energy security.
"We're going to see healthier people, more jobs— green energy jobs, and a more vibrant economy. Not to mention, more stable fuel prices leading into the future. There's an upfront investment that you need to make in solar and wind. But after you have made that investment. There is no volatility in fuel costs."
Wagenius credits activists in Rochester, who spoke against the Sliver Lake coal plant, and also green energy policies already implemented by Rochester Public Utilities, as helping get this bill across the finish line.