Sidewalk improvement project begins in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Downtown Sidewalk Experience Enhancement project got underway Monday.
The City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency say it will replace the deteriorated brick inlay sidewalk with an exposed aggregate pattern similar to other areas in downtown. The new sidewalk will eliminate the tripping hazards caused by the brick inlay popping out and pedestrian ramps will also be improved in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act Accessibility Guidelines.
“It is great to see this project take its next steps after continuous input from the community requesting these upgrades,” says City of Rochester Project Manager Jaymi Wilson. “On top of safety improvements, the Downtown Sidewalk Enhancement Project will bring a new level of visual appeal to our Downtown area.”
The first phase of the project will begin on the southwest corner of Broadway Avenue and 4 Street SW and will move up the west side of Broadway to 3 Street SW. That will reduce southbound traffic on Broadway Avenue to one lane in the project area. When that phase is done, the project will move over to the east side of Broadway. The total project scope includes sidewalks along Broadway Avenue from 2 Street North to 4 Street South as well as sidewalks along Historic 3rd Street SW and 1 Avenue SW.
There will also be public art installations to beautify the downtown area.
“Adding art to the otherwise mundane concrete barriers is a creative way to add vibrancy to an important pedestrian space,” says Founding Director of Threshold Arts Naura Anderson. “This collaboration with the City and DMC helps Threshold Arts fulfill our mission to support local artists financially while connecting the community with their work in nontraditional ways. Our hope is that these murals will bring more folks downtown, and that they will support neighboring businesses, while they are in the area.”