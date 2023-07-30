Shutdown of 12th Street NE in Mason City to expand on Monday

MASON CITY, Iowa – Stage 2 of the 12th Street NE rehabilitation project is expected to begin Monday.
The Mason City Engineering Department says the intersection with Elm Drive will be closed to traffic. The Carolina Avenue intersection will be open to north-south traffic as will the Virginia Avenue intersection, though it will eventually close to complete the paving of numerous street patches prior to placing the finished surface.
There will not be a signed detour around the work zone for local traffic. Drivers will need to seek alternate routes on local streets to reach their destinations.