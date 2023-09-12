Shots fired investigation in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – There’s a major law enforcement presence Tuesday afternoon in east Mason City.
It’s in the area of East State Street and North Ohio Avenue. Several officers and squad cars are visible. According to Mason City Police, at 12:49 PM, officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the area, which is a few blocks west of Mason City High School and John Adams Middle School.
Investigators were able to pinpoint the gunfire coming from a home in the 10 block of North Ohio Avenue.
Police set up a large perimeter along with other agencies to block off a section of road around the home. The North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group (SOG) was issued a search warrant and was able to secure the home and confirm no one inside was hurt.
Mason City police are currently executing a search warrant at the home and say one person was arrested at the scene for interference with official acts. Investigators ask anyone with information to contact MCPD by calling 641-421-3636.