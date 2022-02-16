Short chase that ended with a crash leads to a trial in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of leading law enforcement on a short car chase is pleading not guilty.
Clay Douglas Kalvig, 33 of Mason City, is charged with eluding-2nd or subsequent offense and driving while barred-habitual offender.
He was arrested January 15 after the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Kalvig refused to pull over for a deputy. Court documents state the pursuit ended when Kalvig crashed his vehicle into a tree near the intersection of 1st Street NW and North Taylor Avenue.
The Sheriff’s Office says Kalvig’s vehicle was disabled and he tried to run away but was quickly caught by a deputy.
Kalvig is scheduled to stand trial beginning April 5.