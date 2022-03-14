Shorewood Senior Center gives out free pies for Pi Day

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Today is March 14 also known as Pi Day. In honor of the holiday, a local retirement community handed out free pies.
The fresh pies were handed out to people on its wait list to live there.
Since last year, Shorewood has been giving out pies on the holiday. The staff here were excited to do it again this year. They do it to show residents what their food tastes like.
The retirement community also does it to build a connection with them.
"There still is a pandemic going on and we're not able to bring in large groups of people to kind of be present in Shorewood," says marketing director Ellie Starks. "Even though we're doing tours one by one we can't invite large groups in so this is a way to invite alot of people into Shorewood without bringing them into the building."
According to Stark, Shorewood plans to do an event similar to Pi Day in the summer for future residents. Anyone interested in getting on the Shorewood Senior Campus wait list can call them at 507-252-9110.