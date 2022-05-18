Shorewood Senior Campus donates money to Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Residents at the Shorewood Senior Campus made a donation that was matched by the facility for Olmsted County's Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial on Wednesday.
Shorewood residents held two fundraisers, with the first being a raffle ticket event for a mystery picnic.
Donut Day was the campus' second fundraiser and was held on Monday, with food provided by Kwik Trip and Hy-Vee.
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson met with residents at the campus on Monday, detailing where construction is at with the memorial.
Torgerson said some of the concrete walls, as well as the memorial's central obelisk, have been put up at Soldiers Field Park.
Residents were able to raise more than $1,600 dollars for the memorial, with the facility donating an additional $5,000.
Torgerson said he was lost for words when presented the check.
"I do not have words. It means so much and like Cleo said the first day we met and talked, she said I am going to give you some money but you better build this thing. Trust me, we are building it," Torgerson said.
Torgerson said he expects the memorial to be complete by the summer of 2023.