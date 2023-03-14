Shorewood Senior Campus celebrates 'Pi Day'

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Shorewood Senior Campus celebrated its third annual "Pi Day" by giving away mini pies. Shorewood Senior Campus staff and residents handed the pies to seniors who could also take a self-guided tour of the campus. Around a hundred pies were created for the event. The two types of pies created for the event were apple and raspberry rhubarb pies. Ellie Starks, the marketing director for Shorewood Senior Campus, said the residents get a real kick out of the event.
“There’s nothing like a free pie, so everybody loves pie. Who doesn’t love a free-kind of a free pie, and I think, you know, in the past people have said, ‘I’m gonna take it home and enjoy it as part of my dessert and share it with my grandkids,’ so it really does have the potential to make a lot of people happy at the end of the day," Starks said.
The event started during the pandemic as a way to connect Shorewood Senior Campus with the community.