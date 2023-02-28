 Skip to main content
Shooter in Albert Lea standoff sent to prison for 50 years

Devin Weiland

Devin Weiland/Freeborn County Jail.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – It’s a half-century behind bars for the man who shot three people, including a police officer, and caused an eight-hour standoff in Albert Lea.

Devin Matthew Weiland, 33 of Albert Lea, was convicted in September 2022 of three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Weiland was arrested on November 29, 2020, after firing Weiland is accused of firing between 70 and 95 shots, wounding a police officer and two others, and causing a standoff at Shady Oaks Apartments.  Weiland was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years in prison and ordered to pay $30,602.64 in restitution.

Weiland was shot during the incident and suffered a head wound.  After an investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, no charges were filed against any of the officers involved in the standoff.

