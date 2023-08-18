 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 95 to 102 expected.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw
Counties. In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and
Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Shoe drive reaches new height for United Way of North Central Iowa

United Way of North Central Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – The annual shoe drive of the United Way of North Central Iowa (UWNCI) has set a new record.

947 pairs of athletic shoes have been given to children in need before the start of a new school year.  UWNCI says 339 pairs of shoes were distributed in Charles City at the National Night Out. 105 pairs of shoes were distributed at the Back to School party held at the Forest City YMCA and 505 pairs were distributed at the Back to School Block party at the Community Health Center.

“This event really couldn’t take place without the generous sponsors and volunteers who help set up and run each distribution”, says Jen Arends, CEO of UWNCI.  “This event really is about the community coming together to support our kids before they head back to school. We couldn’t do it without everyone who donated, hosted a donation box, volunteered for the event or sponsored the cost of purchasing shoes.”

UWNCI says it owes a huge “thank you” to shoe drive sponsors, which includes: Coloff Media, Jeffrey Auto Repair, Diamond Jo Casino, Clear Lake Bank and Trust, Charles City Rotary Club, Mason City Sunrise Rotary, Target, Martin Brothers, McClane, First Security, CUSB Bank, Winnebago, and the Charles City Press.

