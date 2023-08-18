Shoe drive reaches new height for United Way of North Central Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – The annual shoe drive of the United Way of North Central Iowa (UWNCI) has set a new record.
947 pairs of athletic shoes have been given to children in need before the start of a new school year. UWNCI says 339 pairs of shoes were distributed in Charles City at the National Night Out. 105 pairs of shoes were distributed at the Back to School party held at the Forest City YMCA and 505 pairs were distributed at the Back to School Block party at the Community Health Center.
“This event really couldn’t take place without the generous sponsors and volunteers who help set up and run each distribution”, says Jen Arends, CEO of UWNCI. “This event really is about the community coming together to support our kids before they head back to school. We couldn’t do it without everyone who donated, hosted a donation box, volunteered for the event or sponsored the cost of purchasing shoes.”
UWNCI says it owes a huge “thank you” to shoe drive sponsors, which includes: Coloff Media, Jeffrey Auto Repair, Diamond Jo Casino, Clear Lake Bank and Trust, Charles City Rotary Club, Mason City Sunrise Rotary, Target, Martin Brothers, McClane, First Security, CUSB Bank, Winnebago, and the Charles City Press.