 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to the Region...

.A complex storm system will begin to affect the area this
afternoon, finally ending Saturday and bringing a variety of
weather with it including heavy rain, severe storms, and heavy
snow. A wintry mix with some freezing rain and icing is looking
more likely for the Highway 29 corridor and north tonight. Ice
accumulations of around one-quarter inch could occur by morning. A
Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Taylor county.

Most of the wintry mix should change to rain Friday. Rain changes
to snow Friday night, with heavy, wet snow. At this time, the
heaviest snow looks to fall north of Highway 10 in northcentral
Wisconsin with 6 to 10 inches of accumulation. Farther south,
amounts are less confident due to potential differences in when
the rain switches over to snow and how far south the heavy snow
will make it. In addition northwest winds will increase on the
backside of the storm with gusts 35 to 45 mph with reduced
visibilities and some blowing and drifting of snow. The winds will
remain elevated Saturday morning.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Blowing and
drifting of snow in open areas.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Sheriff's office reacts to FDA approving the selling of Narcan

  • Updated
  • 0

A prescription will not be needed to buy the life-saving drug.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved over-the-counter selling of Narcan nasal spray.

Narcan is an opioid treatment that reverses and overdose. The approval is aimed to combat the Opioid crisis by allowing the public easy access to the drug-reversal antidote. Narcan nasal sprays will be available to buy without a prescription.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is currently responding to several opioid drug overdoses a week. A few years ago, first responders only dealt with these overdoses a few times a year.

The county says Narcan is a life-saving drug but is concerned with drug users relying too much on the nasal spray.

"Does it enable someone to continue doing this? If they have one and they use it and then they go, wow I got to do that again and now they don't have one. Now we have a medical emergency and someone stops breathing," said Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson.

The Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge-Rochester Center believes it's important for individuals to take the time to learn about the nasal spray.

"I think the general public overall can be educated on how to use it properly and obviously there is concern about it being misused. The assumption that people may just go out and get high because now they have Narcan more available. Again, we believe that the benefits outweigh the costs in terms of saving lives," said Director of Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge-Rochester Center, David Hunter.

Recommended for you