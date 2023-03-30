Sheriff's office reacts to FDA approving the selling of Narcan

Weather Alert

...Strong Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to the Region... .A complex storm system will begin to affect the area this afternoon, finally ending Saturday and bringing a variety of weather with it including heavy rain, severe storms, and heavy snow. A wintry mix with some freezing rain and icing is looking more likely for the Highway 29 corridor and north tonight. Ice accumulations of around one-quarter inch could occur by morning. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Taylor county. Most of the wintry mix should change to rain Friday. Rain changes to snow Friday night, with heavy, wet snow. At this time, the heaviest snow looks to fall north of Highway 10 in northcentral Wisconsin with 6 to 10 inches of accumulation. Farther south, amounts are less confident due to potential differences in when the rain switches over to snow and how far south the heavy snow will make it. In addition northwest winds will increase on the backside of the storm with gusts 35 to 45 mph with reduced visibilities and some blowing and drifting of snow. The winds will remain elevated Saturday morning. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Blowing and drifting of snow in open areas. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&