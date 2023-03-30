Sheriff's office reacts to FDA approving the selling of Narcan

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved over-the-counter selling of Narcan nasal spray.
Narcan is an opioid treatment that reverses and overdose. The approval is aimed to combat the Opioid crisis by allowing the public easy access to the drug-reversal antidote. Narcan nasal sprays will be available to buy without a prescription.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is currently responding to several opioid drug overdoses a week. A few years ago, first responders only dealt with these overdoses a few times a year.
The county says Narcan is a life-saving drug but is concerned with drug users relying too much on the nasal spray.
"Does it enable someone to continue doing this? If they have one and they use it and then they go, wow I got to do that again and now they don't have one. Now we have a medical emergency and someone stops breathing," said Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson.
The Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge-Rochester Center believes it's important for individuals to take the time to learn about the nasal spray.
"I think the general public overall can be educated on how to use it properly and obviously there is concern about it being misused. The assumption that people may just go out and get high because now they have Narcan more available. Again, we believe that the benefits outweigh the costs in terms of saving lives," said Director of Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge-Rochester Center, David Hunter.