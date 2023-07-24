Shelters work to help those facing homelessness deal with heat wave

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As Rochester faces several days straight of temperatures above 90 degrees, anyone experiencing homelessness may be in need of a place to get away from the hot sun.
Places like the Salvation Army Day Center are working side by side with other shelters in the city to protect those most vulnerable to the heat.
Though the program does focus on people experiencing homelessness, the center is willing to help anyone seeking assistance.
The day center offers a spot for community members to sit or lie down in a cool environment. Ice water is also available for anyone feeling overheated.
Lunch provided by the center will feature cooler options throughout the week to help keep body temps down.
If you are struggling to stay cool in your home, help is available there too.
"We do occasionally get donations for fans that come in," said Steve Friederich, the center's program director. "If the community is in need of some fans, we have a few left that we could give out to those without air conditions. We try our best to make sure the community is taken care of."
The day center is only open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays.
However, other shelters in Rochester have hours filling in any gaps. The Landing MN is open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the Dorothy Day Hospitality House is open from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m.
If you aren't able to get away from the heat this week, the salvation army recommends staying in the shade and drinking plenty of water to avoid heat-related medical problems.
You can learn more about the Salvation Army Day Center, The Landing MN, and the Dorothy Day Hospitality House on their websites.