Shelter in place issued for SE Pine Island residents

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - A Shelter in Place Warning has been issued for Goodhue County due to a "police event." In a Facebook Post, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office said: "There is an incident involving law enforcement in SE Pine Island. Law enforcement is asking persons in that area to stay clear. Additional details will be released when available. A recent CodRED message reached beyond this area. If you are not in the SE Pine Island area, you can disregard."
The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office could not give any additional information at this time when KIMT reached out.
We will continue to update information as we learn more.