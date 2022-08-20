Shelter in place issued for SE Pine Island residents: negotiation team is on scene

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - A Shelter in Place Warning has been issued for Goodhue County due to a "police event."
The Goodhue Sheriff's Office says they received a welfare check call this morning for a resident living in Sprie Ct. SE. The sheriff's office says the negotiation team has been in contact with the person for hours and he is alone inside the home.
The negotiation team is trying to get the subject out of the house and to the hospital for assistance.
The sheriff's office says the only residents asked to shelter in place are those who live within a three block radius of the residence in Sprie Ct. SE.
In a Facebook Post, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office said: "There is an incident involving law enforcement in SE Pine Island. Law enforcement is asking persons in that area to stay clear. Additional details will be released when available. A recent CodRED message reached beyond this area. If you are not in the SE Pine Island area, you can disregard."
The sheriff's office will continue to update their Facebook with additional information.
We will continue to update information as we learn more.