Shedding light on local frontline workers for 'Nurse Appreciation Day'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - May 6 is National Nurse Appreciation Day.
KIMT talks to one local nurse to shed some light on some of the work they do everyday.
Judi Mills, R.N. is a neuro specialist at Mayo Clinic’s St. Mary's Campus. She has wanted to be a nurse since she was a young girl, and has now been working in healthcare for over 40 years.
She never went into nursing for the recognition, but says to have a week dedicated to her profession is special.
“We come every day we do our jobs we take care of our patients. We interact with amazing coworkers - and most of the time that is enough. Knowing that we did a good job,” says Mills.
She wants to personally thank the nurses she works with, who she says have gone from co-workers to family.
“I have such tremendous respect and admiration for them. We come in sometimes we're involved in very difficult situations, physically, sometimes very difficult emotionally,” says Mills.
In line with Nurse Appreciation Day - eligible frontline workers will soon receive either a check or deposit of $750 dollars from the state of Minnesota after lawmakers passed a bipartisan frontline worker bill last week.