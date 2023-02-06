Sextortion crimes are an increasing problem for minors

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension held a press event earlier to bring attention to online sexual extortion, or sextortion, and the danger it has been posing on Minnesota youth.
An escalating problem during recent years, sextortion is a form of blackmail that happens when a criminal tricks another person, most often a minor, into providing sexual materials like photos or videos for personal gain of some kind.
"Their target is most often young boys from ten to 14 to 17 years of age," said Bob Jacobson, Minnesota Department of Public Safety commissioner.
These youth will engage in online communities and are targeted by criminals that will pose as individuals that are the age of the victims, often times making claims of being an attractive girl or other guises.
Once talked into sending inappropriate content, these criminals will blackmail their victims.
These kids will be pressured into giving money to the criminals to avoid having these explicit materials shared with friends, family or others.
The most common cases are for financial gain, and many result in serious tragedy, including suicides, because of the threats and pressure put on these kids by criminals.
"This crime is happening across the nation right now, including right here in Minnesota, and time and time again, the consequences have been devastating," Commissioner Jacobson said.
If you or someone you know is at risk or has fallen victim to sextortion, visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website for more information.