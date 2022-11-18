Sex offender sentenced for assaulting a woman in Fillmore County

PRESTON, Minn. – A Fillmore County man accused of sexual assault has taken a plea deal for a short prison sentence.
Keyonta Eric Brown, 23 of Preston, was arrested in February and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, threats of violence, two counts of domestic assault, and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says Brown sexually assaulted a woman and threatened to stab her.
Brown pleaded guilty Friday to one count of domestic assault and was ordered to spend 366 days in prison, with credit for 268 days already served. Brown is already served a 12-year prison sentence for violating his probation on a 2020 conviction for first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Anoka County.