Sex harassment lawsuit against City of Britt and its mayor is set for trial

GARNER, Iowa – A trial date has been set for the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against the City of Britt and Mayor Ryan Arndorfer.
Former Chief of Police Mark Anderson is suing both and claiming he was sexually harassed for years by Mayor Arndorfer and then-City Councilman Chad Luecht. Anderson filed the lawsuit in Hancock County District Court on May 12 and was then fired by a unanimous City Council vote on June 8.
A trial is now scheduled to begin on November 13.
Anderson accused Arndorfer and Luecht of subjecting him to inappropriate sexual comments and graphic sexual messages from late 2017 to early 2020, as well as threatening the resources of the Britt Police Department to get him to play along.
In his response to the lawsuit, Arndorfer admits a group text existed that included himself, Anderson, and then City Councilman Luecht. Anderson says that group text was where much of the sexual harassment happened but Arndorfer’s official filing states that “messages sent to and from everyone, including Plaintiff (Anderson), were adult in content that adult friends may share; Plaintiff was a full participant in the jocular messaging amongst friends.”
The City of Britt states it either denies Anderson’s claims or “lacks information sufficient to admit or deny the allegations.” The City does state as a defense that it “lacks sufficient control or authority over elected officials, such as the Mayor and City Councilmembers, to be held liable for their actions.”