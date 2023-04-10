Sex crimes in Olmsted County mean jail time for St. Paul man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three sex crimes mean more jail time for a former Rochester man.
Danio Jay Dorres, 33 and now living in St. Paul, was sentenced Monday on charges of indecent exposure in the presence of a minor, soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct, and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Dorres was arrested in August 2021 and twice in September 2021. The Rochester Police Department says Dorres had unwanted sexual contact with a woman at St. Marys Hospital in March 2021, masturbated in front of a group of children as they passed under a bridge in July 2021, and had inappropriate contact with a child in September 2021.
Court documents state Dorres has been ordered to spend 94 days in jail, five years on supervised probation, and perform 50 hours of community work service. Dorres had already spent 271 days in jail for these crimes.